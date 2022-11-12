Paramakatoi, Mabaruma smart hospitals to be officially reopened soon

Residents of Paramakatoi and surrounding communities will soon benefit from an upgraded smart health facility, in Region Eight, under the Smart Hospitals Initiative.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, on Friday, disclosed that the health facilities at Paramakatoi and Mabaruma will be officially reopened soon.

Despite encountering some setbacks including the challenges to transport building materials to the site, work is moving apace to complete the Paramakatoi facility.

Dr Anthony said the construction to the tune of $44.4 million was undertaken by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“So, they have assured me that they have, maybe about a month, month and a half more for completion. So, once that is completed, then, all the facilities that we have worked on, over the last, maybe, year and a half would be completed. So, we look forward to opening Paramakatoi very soon as well.”

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony disclosed that the smart hospital at Mabaruma has been completed and a date will be set for the official reopening shortly.

The smart hospital was among five hospitals slated for an upgrade through the Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean Project, a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK).

Mabaruma hospital

The Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) supervised the project’s construction phase.

The Diamond, Lethem, and Leonora hospitals have already undergone renovations.

The ‘Smart Hospital’ concept refers to a medical institution that offers efficient and up-to-date medical services while also being climate resilient.

