Paramakatoi’s new runway a major leap for air travel and hinterland development

New Paramakatoi Airstrip

The government has significantly improved air travel to the Amerindian Village of Paramakatoi in Region Eight following the completion of major upgrades to its airstrip.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation on Sunday, the former laterite landing strip has been transformed into a modern paved facility designed to enhance safety.

It also improves accessibility and economic opportunities for communities in the North Pakaraimas. The $799.7 million project features a 2,500-foot-long, 50-foot-wide runway constructed with six inches of rigid paved concrete.

The structure is reinforced with British Reinforcement Concrete (BRC) mesh and steel joints to improve durability and ensure efficient load transfer between slabs.

A 100-by-100-foot tarmac has also been added to provide a designated parking area for aircraft. The airstrip, which serves as the region’s primary mode of transportation, was constructed by International Import and Supplies.

Additionally, the airstrip will improve residents’ quality of life by increasing air connectivity, while also enabling faster response times for emergency flights in and out of the area. The upgraded facility is also expected to boost Paramakatoi’s growing tourism sector.

The airstrip forms part of the government’s wider efforts to improve hinterland transport networks and support sustainable development in hinterland communities.