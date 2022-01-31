Parks to be built in New Amsterdam and Corriverton -President Ali

—Says today’s clean-up effort in Region Six will ignite positive change

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali today visited the sites for two recreational parks set to be built in New Amsterdam and Corriverton in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The Head of State, who travelled to East Berbice for the region’s clean-up and beautification exercise, said that the parks will be constructed by the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, with collaboration from the private sector and the communities.

The family-friendly recreational parks will include enhanced safety zones for children and the elderly, seating areas, and green spaces.

Along with the site visits, the Head of State and three cabinet ministers joined members of the Regional Democratic Council, members of the private sector, the Joint Services and residents at several locations for today’s clean-up activities, which included the cutting of grass and shrubs, clearing of the road shoulders and clearing of the drainage canals among other tasks.

The President called the exercise a necessity and pointed to the need to bring awareness to the new culture the Government wants to create.

“This is a type of effort that really ignites the type of change you want to see….We want to enhance the beauty of our country, and that beauty must come from the way we think, the way we act, the way we behave—the way we treat our environment”.

Over 50 trees were planted along the road on the eastern end of the Berbice Bridge to enhance the aesthetics of the environment. In addition, the lights along the road will be fixed, and more will be installed.

“By tonight, people will see an immediate impact and change in the general look of the area, the sense of safety and security and also the [Berbice] bridge will be helping in the maintenance of that investment.”

POSITIVE CHANGES

The President said that while today represents just a normal Sunday in the life of Guyanese and the Government, it is also a testament to the positive change that Guyanese are embracing. “This is the type of change you would like to see, the type of environment you would like to live in, but more importantly, the type of environment that you’d like to leave for future generations”.

Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Honourable Deodat Indar accompanied the Head of State.