Part-time jobs initiative taken to Region Three

– 2,000 to benefit says Vice President

Two thousand persons from Region Three will become the latest beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 9,000. This represents a $360 million investment by the government.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo made the disclosure as he addressed hundreds of residents of Zeelugt and surrounding communities at a meeting.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo seated at the head table during a meeting with Region Three residents

The Vice President said this is part of the PPP/C Administration’s efforts to supplement household income in light of the rising cost of living.

Through this programme, persons can work for 10 days per month in the respective government agencies and ministries and earn up to $40,000.

However, only one person per household is allowed to register for the jobs, which the VP said is to ensure a wide cross section benefits.

He also made it clear that the only qualification for the programme is to be Guyanese and called on citizens to reject the naysayers.

The Vice President continues to urge those benefitting to use the opportunity as a stepping stone, while at the same time capitalising on the scholarships programme.

These scholarships are being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and are in keeping with the government’s manifesto promise of providing 20,000 online scholarships. This number has since been increased, as the government is looking to have as many persons from across the regions registered.

