Partnerships integral to fostering development – PSC Chairman

Guyana’s current economic landscape has positioned the country as a premium hub for investment.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh has stressed that the establishment of partnerships is a key aspect in achieving a platinum position in the socioeconomic arena.

The chairman was speaking during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Komal Singh, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission

“Many of our local business partners have joined hands with foreign companies who have the requisite knowledge, financial capacity, and experience to support the country’s development,” the PSC chairman stated.

He added that these partnerships also extend to the country’s diaspora, and this group provides a valuable reservoir. The government continues to engage members of the diaspora on the opportunities for investment in Guyana.

The PSC chairman explained that, “The diaspora also has a wide range of experts. These persons have a wide range of experience, they may not have the financial capabilities, but they have the technical skills, and we need to tap into those, and work with them, and I can safely say to you, from a private sector standpoint, we are doing a lot of that.”

During a recent visit to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaged the Guyanese diaspora and outlined the administration’s agenda for development.

He stressed that the diaspora is an important source of investment, expertise, and ideas that could help drive the country’s growth and development.

The PSC Chair added that infrastructural development creates massive avenues for employment, which augurs well for the country’s economy.

“Government is on a massive development campaign throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. In almost every single village in this country, you will see development taking place. That is an excellent move that the government has made. It creates a host of employment opportunities, and opportunities for expansion of service industries within those villages and communities so that everyone can benefit in some form of fashion,” he pointed out.

