Paruima, Jawalla, Waramadong to get micro solar farms

Paruima, Waramadong and Jawalla – Amerindian communities located in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven will soon benefit from a clean and reliable energy source.

These communities usually depend on fossil fuel for power generation and the cost of diesel in these settlements can be up to three times the cost in Georgetown.

Paruima Village is nestled in the Upper Mazaruni

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips while responding to the Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven, Kenneth Williams, said these farms will be delivered to the people in the next two months.

“I wish to inform you, regional chairman and the people of Bartica that by the end of May 2023… at Waramadong, Jawalla and Paruima, you will have similar solar projects delivered to the people,” the senior government official disclosed.

Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips speaking at a solar farm’s commissioning

The farms, however, will be executed on a smaller scale due to the size of the populations in these communities.

“It’s a solar project that is designed and delivered to fit the needs of the small population in those areas. And there are similar projects that will be delivered throughout Guyana,” PM Philips explained. The government is aiming to deliver 19 such projects to all ten administrative regions in 2023. Also, the construction of mini hydropower projects in the villages of Kumu and Moco-Moco in Region Nine is ongoing.

The government is transitioning to the use of renewable energy sources

To this end, he reemphasised the government’s commitment to bridging the gaps in energy, ICT and development.

“We are developing Guyana in an even manner because the people in their villages want electricity, through embracing renewable energy, we’re delivering energy to those villages, one after the other.”

The implementation of those solar PV projects in the hinterland will support the development of a larger programme to electrify all hinterland villages.

