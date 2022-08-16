Paruima men capture the coveted title in Upper Maz Games

– athleticism good for sports development – Min. Sukhai

Paruima male team emerged as the winner of the Upper Mazaruni District Games at the conclusion of the tournament last evening in Kako.

This means that apart from the trophies and medals received, Paruima will soon benefit from the construction of a shade house.

Champion of the Upper Mazaruni District Games, Paruima

This commitment was made by the His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for whomsoever emerges the winning team.

Paruima defended its title once again, but not without the pressure of Kamarang, who drew first blood in the opening three minutes of the encounter.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, delivers the winning trophy to the Waramadong women’s team

However, Paruima showed grit in the second half of the game, scoring two successful goals, stunning Kamarang.

In the women’s final, Waramadong proved too strong for the Paruima ladies, copping the coveted title.

The finals were witnessed by Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, Government Member of Parliament, Lee Williams who hails from Paruima, as well as the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, and other technical staff.

Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram presents the second-place trophy to the Paruima women

The presence of the team proves that Government is keen on developing the sport across the country.

Minister Sukhai congratulated host village Kako for ensuring the games run smoothly while assuring that more will be done for sports development.

“Our government is pursuing investment in sport. Sports will have its rightful place in Guyana with the investment we are making”, the minister mentioned.

With Amerindian Heritage sports to be held in October, the Minister is confident that the football competition will be the highlight, with the talent shown by the teams from the Upper Mazaruni District.

The encounter between Kamarang and Paruima

“No other region can match your athleticism when it comes to football. With your display of skills, you can emerge the winner,” Minister Sukhai said.

The eight-day competition saw twelve teams from Upper Mazaruni including; Arau, Chinoweing, Jawalla, Kako Kaikan, Kamarang, Imbaimadai, Paruima, Phillipai, Quebanang, Waramadong, and Wax Creek vying for top honours.

When the Games opened on August 7, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was present, handed over a cheque of $1.5 million to the Upper Mazaruni District Council to support the games which were last played in 2019, after being stalled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ali also committed to hosting a One Guyana Cup tournament, where teams countrywide will participate.

Newly commissioned Jawalla Guest House

Meanwhile, whilst in Upper Mazaruni, Minister Sukhai commissioned a Guest House in Jawalla.

She noted that this forms part of the village’s tourism product and will contribute to the village economy.

“Once it is sustained well, it will contribute to your village fund. It will provide economic fortunes for others because it will cause some employment, and visitors in Upper Mazaruni will come right to Jawalla”, Minister Sukhai implored.

