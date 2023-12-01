Patriotism is the bedrock of resilience – PM Phillips

Acting President and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has reiterated the call for vigilance, unity and continued patriotism in the face of Venezuela’s threat to national peace and security.

He was speaking to national stakeholders on Friday, as they were engaged in a vibrant expression of national unity amid the Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during his address

The Prime Minister said that Guyana’s journey to arriving at the final settlement of the borders through the 1899 Arbitral Award, is characterised by loss and struggle, and as such the nation cherishes and will valiantly defend every square inch of the territory it holds.

“83,000 square miles will be defended by all Guyanese. We all play a unique role in upholding the positive spirit of strength as a nation. Every citizen, as a stakeholder in our nation, has a responsibility to stand vigilant in the face of external threats,” he said.

PM Phillips proudly waves the Golden Arrowhead

PM Phillips highlighted the integral role that civil society and religious organisations play as advocates for justice, righteousness and truth, as well as the importance of private sector and constitutional organisations in thrusting national progress and serving as guardians of democracy.

At this critical juncture, it is essential that Guyanese cast aside their differences and bind together to foster resilience through unity and patriotism.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

“It is through unity that we will prevail. It is through unity that we will stand strong and emerge victorious against any adversities that come our way,” he asserted.

The government remains firm in its commitment to seeking out a peaceful resolution to the controversy in keeping with international law and the rule of law.

The event saw musical renditions of national songs by local artistes, and messages of national unity from various organisations and social groups, such as the National Toshaos Council, the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana, the Women’s Progressive Organisation, and the Private Sector Commission.

