People’s living standards will improve tremendously – Min. Mustapha

Residents and farmers of Wakenaam Island, situated in Region Three, were briefed on the numerous initiatives outlined in the $1.146 trillion budget that will benefit them this year.

This was conveyed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a community outreach at the Essequibo Islands Secondary School last Friday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during remarks

He highlighted that the government has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto, marking it as a significant achievement.

Resources are being distributed equitably to Guyanese throughout the country, aiming to improve the standard of living and ensure prosperity for all citizens, the minister underscored.

“These are monies that we are making [available] to the people of this country, giving them more disposable income and spending power. That is how a good responsible government works,” the agriculture minister relayed.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over an excavator to farmers on the island

As a result, citizens nationwide are benefitting from better access to scholarships, employment and housing opportunities, improved healthcare services, and quality education, as well as infrastructural developments.

“The most important resources in any country are its human resources, that is why we are spending so much money. This year, we will be spending $129.8 billion in the health sector. Your region will have a new hospital and this means that you will have state-of-the-art facilities,” Minister Mustapha told the residents.

Over 60 persons from Wakenaam Island are benefitting from the part-time job initiative.

In the agriculture sector, several interventions are planned, ranging from the distribution of fertilisers to enhancing access to farmlands there.

A resident raising a concern

Following a commitment of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, an excavator was handed over to the island in November to help with irrigation and drainage works. This will not only enhance access to farmlands but also boost food production.

“We are encouraging you to produce more. When you produce, you will be able to sell your produce and earn more money. At the same time, the country will produce more products, and the cost of these produce will become cheaper…And we will have more produce in the country to export and bring in foreign revenue,” Minister Mustapha highlighted.

As part of the breeding bulls programme to improve the livestock sector, Wakenaam farmers are also set to benefit shortly.

Residents during the community outreach on the island

Other ministers are also fanning out across the country to engage residents and update them about the various policies and programmes slated for implementation this year.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Regional Vice Chairman, Omesh Satyanand, and other officials within the ministry.

