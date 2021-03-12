PEPFAR Funding Announcement

The U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Health of Guyana are proud to announce an additional US$1.5 million of support to combat HIV in Guyana, courtesy of the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The funding will support the 8,700 people living with HIV in Guyana, aiming to ensure that all have access to life-saving medication. The U.S. Government has provided more than $185 million to combat HIV in Guyana since 2004.

Through our partnership, Guyana has made significant strides in combatting HIV. The country has diagnosed 94 percent of people living with HIV, surpassing the “first 90” UNAIDS target.

PEPFAR is committed to ensuring that all ages, genders, and at-risk populations know their HIV status and receive life-saving HIV services. This means focusing on quality, inclusive, client-centered care – meeting patients where they are, with what they need.

PEPFAR, the Ministry, and civil society partners will work closely together to ensure funds and programs are targeting key populations, specifically those most affected by HIV. Currently, an estimated 73 percent of Guyanese who know their HIV status are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, which indicates a need to strengthen linkage to and retention in treatment.