Pfizer Vaccination Drive at MovieTowne parking lot on Sunday

To make the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines more accessible, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination drive for adolescents on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The vaccination drive which will be at the MovieTowne parking lot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) will run from 09:00h to 16:00h where adolescents from 12 to 17 years old will receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine which has now been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Laudably, KFC Guyana and ANSA McAL Limited have pitched in to provide one Kids Meal and a Smalta drink for each adolescent who receives their first jab.

Notably, the vaccination drive is not restricted to adolescents in school. In addition, persons are required to be accompanied by a parent/guardian and bring along their birth certificate or another document indicating proof of age.

Further, over the next week, the Ministries will begin rolling out Vaccination Drives at schools in Regions Four, Five and Six for students who have received consent from their parents or guardians to receive the jab. This will be phase one of the vaccination drive​ and ​additional vaccination sites and dates for those exercises will be announced soon.

With schools slated to reopen in September, the Ministry of Education is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Guyana received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines earlier this week as a donation from the United States of America. While vaccination will not be mandatory, we are urging parents to consider the benefits that this vaccine will provide to their children and grant consent.