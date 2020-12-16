Phang, Robinson re-elected to serve in Mabaruma

Mayor of Mabaruma, Barima-Waini (Region One) Mr. Chris Phang and Deputy Mayor, Mrs. Carolyn Robinson were today re-elected at the Mabaruma Town Hall.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, attended the election along with Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Vice Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters. Both leaders have pledged their continuous support to the development of the Region.

Deputy Mayor, Mrs. Carolyn Robinson Mayor, Mr. Chris Phang [from left] Deputy Mayor, Mrs. Carolyn Robinson, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Mayor, Mr. Chris Phang