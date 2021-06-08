Phillipai, four settlements to receive flood-relief support

-after assessment by Minister Sukhai

-324 farmers affected by heavy rains

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai has given assurances to flood victims of Phillipai, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven and its four settlements that they would benefit from Government support to restart their lives after the flood waters recede.

The Minister met villagers on Monday, after learning that 30 homes have been affected by flooding.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai addressing residents of Phillipai

“The Government sympathises with you in this very difficult period. Another team will come back and provide the level of support that we’ve heard from you now and they will be working with you.

I can’t tell you that they will be here tomorrow, but I’m sure that the head of the team that is representing the CDC, that he will speak to his authority and they will be able to schedule the support coming in to this village in the shortest possible time.”

Phillipai has some 324 homes from a population of 1,800. Secretary of the village council, Mr. Raius Leonard told the visiting team that the farms of all the households were inundated from the rising water.

Farmers from settlements within the village including Wayalayeng, Emoikeng, Klaimalu and Ammokokopai are also affected.

Head of the Civil Defence Commission’s assessment team in Upper Mazaruni, Captain Hubern Collins

“Since flooding, the residents have experienced and faced a lot of challenges such as water pollution due to landslides, road erosion, damage of bridges et cetera.

Therefore, we request that the Ministry consider and give immediate assistance to the residents of Phillipai,” Mr. Leonard said.

Headteacher of Phillipai Primary and Nursery Schools, Ms. Sylvalena George also spoke of the difficulties of delivering education during the flood.

“Regular pupils are not attending sessions due to high waters. The roads to Klaimalu, Ammokokopai and other settlements are flooded and slippery. Klaimalu bridge where the learners cross to reach school is disconnected and damaged by the floods.

Phillipai Primary School

This is why we closed the learning sessions for this week. If the floods remain the same, then it will remain closed for next week,” Ms. George noted.

Meanwhile, Head of the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) assessment team in Upper Mazaruni, Captain Hubern Collins told the residents that they would benefit from flood-relief items from the Government.

“Presently, we are more or less stockpiling resources in Kamarang, so that we can reach out to the other villages. Phillipai should not be left out, that is why we came this very long distance.

The Civil Defence Commission will respond as soon as possible and as appropriate as they can,” Captain Collins said.

Minister Sukhai and teams from the CDC and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission have concluded their assessments in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The Minister had noted that of the villages she visited, Jawalla bore the brunt of the floods with as many as 74 homes inundated.

The Government, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has been conducting assessments in all 10 regions, providing relief to flood victims.