Pilots being trained as GPF seeks to establish air wing

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is looking to establish an air wing as it seeks to reform and modernise its services, to more contemporary policing, while enhancing its capacity. This was announced by Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken during the force’s 184th Anniversary Awards Ceremony held Thursday last, at the Police Officers’ Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown.



According to the top cop, two pilots attached to the GPF are currently undergoing advanced training in Miami, USA.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken

“They have completed a single engine and they are now going and complete the double engine and we’re doing well in that regard,” the commissioner reported. The air wing, he said, will either be established in conjunction with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) or separately. Additionally, aeronautical engineers are being trained to complement the pilots for the force’s air wing.



Deputy Commissioner of Police for ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus had disclosed that these ranks are being trained at the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.



“We have two engineers… a male and a female at an advanced stage of completing their programme too,” Commissioner Hicken disclosed.



This will bring the GPF up to par with its counterparts within the Caribbean region and further afield.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

