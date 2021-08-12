PM completes Region One “Because we Care” cash grant distribution

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips today concluded a ministerial outreach to Barima – Waini (Region One) where he spearheaded the distribution of the Government’s “Because We Care” and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants in the three sub-regions.

Parents of some 12,627 students from the region are expected to receive over $239.5M in cash.

The “Because We Care” grant is valued at $15,000 while parents will also receive an additional $4000 for the School Uniform and Supplies grand for a total of $19,000 per child.

In the Moruca Sub-Region, where Prime Minister Phillips and several Ministers of Government visited today, some 4, 624 students are expected to benefit from $87.8M.

In Marbaruma, where the Prime Minister visited on Tuesday, some 4,514 students are expected to benefit from over $85.7M in cash.

Meanwhile, in the Matarkai Sub-Region, some 3,489 students are expected to benefit from $66.2M.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister started the distribution process in Port Kaituma in Matarkai.

In his address to parents throughout the visits, he encouraged them to spend the money on ensuring that their children get needed supplies to enhance their education.

VERY GRATEFUL

Meanwhile, a number of residents were grateful for the funds. Christopher Domingo, a resident of Kamwatta, today praised the Government for the grants and expressed gratitude on behalf of his community. He said that the initiative is a very important one and will add value to the education process.

“I think this cash grant is a very valuable and meaningful initiative from the Government and on behalf of my community, I would like to say thank you. I have four children in school and I am collecting for them today. I will spend it wisely on their behalf, buy the things they need for the school term and see the best way I can make it do”.

Meanwhile, Carol Lucas a resident of Parakeese, also expressed her appreciation.

“I have five children but only four of them are in school and presently I am so thankful to the Government of Guyana for this “Because We Care” grant. This money will help me out a lot in meeting the needs of my children. I will keep it and use it to buy their school clothes and whatever is leftover I will see how it will help me with the other things they need”.

Throughout the three days, a number of ministers joined the Prime Minister in the distribution process.







































