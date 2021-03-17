PM installs new Board of Directors at Linden Electricity Company Inc.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, today installed a new Board of Directors at the Linden Electricity Company Incorporated (LECI).

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Honourable Juan Edghill, for the simple ceremony, which occurred in the boardroom of the Watooka Guest House.

PM and LECI board members

The new Board of Directors will be chaired by Andrew Forsythe and includes Aubrey Major, Joan Monkhouse, Orin Wilson, Hazelyn Luther, Audwin Rutherford, Nizamudin Allie and Abdoul Majid.

The Prime Minister thanked the directors for offering their services and encouraged them to serve with distinction as the government continues with its development agenda.

“Power generation is directly linked to development, you cannot do anything without energy, and therefore in our budget this year, we allocated $2.3B for the operation of this company….We expect you to meet as early as possible, after this installation, and to also meet frequently. If you fail as a board, you fail the people of Linden and if you succeed, you bring them comfort as our government continues to work to develop this town”.

PM and board members

Immediately following the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister Edghill, met with the staff of LECI in the auditorium of the Watooka Guest House, where they introduced the new board and listened to the concerns of the staff.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also installed a new board and a new General Manager at the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated.