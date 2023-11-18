PM Phillips champions clean energy transition at CARICOM Energy Month Kilo Walk

Underscoring the PPP/C government’s unwavering commitment to a clean energy future, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips urged citizens to become “energy champions” at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Energy Month Kilo Walk on Saturday.

“I urge that we set the pace for others and move in a sustainable manner and adopt healthy lifestyles for a sustainable climate-resilient future for the Caribbean region.”

The prime minister further underscored the government’s role in bridging the energy divide in hinterland and riverine communities by providing solar panel systems and hydropower.

As such, the government is distributing 30,000, 160-watt solar panel systems to each household in some 242 communities throughout Guyana, bringing renewable energy to some 140,0000 Guyanese.

The government has also implemented a series of mini-hydro projects in the indigenous communities of Kumu and Moco, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Added to this, the administration has invested heavily in placing charging units in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

CARICOM Energy Month is being celebrated under the theme “Accelerating Innovation and Driving Electrification”.

CARICOM Energy Month kilo walk

Its five-kilometre Walk aims to increase awareness of sustainable energy among citizens while promoting healthy lifestyles.

It commenced at the CARICOM Secretariat and concluded at the National Park, Georgetown.

The event is a collaborative effort of the CARICOM Secretariat and the Guyana Energy Agency with support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

