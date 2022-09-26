PM Phillips delivers $5M to St. Ignatius to rebuild benab

– promise of President Ali delivered

Delivering on yet another promise, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips handed over a $5 million cheque to Toshao of St. Ignatius, Wilson Lorentino to commence the reconstruction of the village meeting place – the benab.

PM Phillips delivered the cheque on Monday, as he along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai participated in the regional heritage celebration in St. Ignatius, Region Nine, as part of the observances for Amerindian Heritage Month.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips hands over the $5M cheque to Toshao of St. Ignatius, Wilson Lorentino in the presence of Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

During a recent visit to the Rupununi, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali committed to donating the funds to begin the first phase of the benab’s construction.

Toshao Lorentino told DPI that the fund is a step in the right direction for the village and it exemplifies the equitable distribution of government resource.

“We the villagers of St. Ignatius really want our benab and i know the money wouldn’t do, but it is a start. So, I would like to thank the government. We will now have a new benab.”

With the government’s support, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock said, “come next year, we will not be sitting under a tent, we will be under our benab.”

Dr Ali also committed to providing wholesome development in St. Ignatius. Residents are set to benefit from major roads, bridges and revetment work, to the tune of $210 million.

His Excellency said contracts have been awarded to complete revetment works at a cost of $130 million and another $80 million to complete the two bridges and commence construction of the road from St. Ignatius Bridge to Stock Farm.

“That is $210 million of investment to make your life better, to make your life easier,” President Ali told residents.

