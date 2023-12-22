PM Phillips, Min. McCoy distribute hundreds of Christmas gifts to children of Independence Boulevard, surrounding areas

Residents of all ages, of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, and surrounding communities, turned out in large numbers at the Independence Boulevard Christmas Tree light-up and toy distribution, to usher in the Christmas festivities.

To ensure each child is provided with a toy, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy distributed hundreds of Christmas gifts to children from several communities.

The festive activity was hosted at Independence Boulevard Playground, on Thursday.

PM Phillips expressed his satisfaction with the massive transformation of Independence Boulevard which fosters community engagement while enhancing the livelihoods of the residents.

“We have, certainly, as a government, work with you, the people of this community, work with your leadership from the local government level…And we have transformed this area by improving the lives of the people in this area. The quality of life has gone up,” the prime minister underlined.

He commended the efforts of the residents towards the maintenance of the environment.

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted that this is just the first of many Christmas tree light-ups for the area, “We had to build it first and now we are lighting the tree for the first time. This will, now, be a tradition as we move forward for the people… Merry Christmas to you.”

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy reemphasised that government is actively investing in various initiatives for Guyanese especially youths throughout Guyana.

These measures include the provision of recreational facilities which provide an environment where youths can become well-rounded individuals.

Minister McCoy expressed, “We are all looking forward to all of our children being able to spend a good Christmas, whether it is here in Sophia, on the East Bank, or the East Coast, we want all our children to enjoy Christmas… So, I’m happy that we can do this and we can be able to help our children enjoy the Christmas festivity and this Christmas season.”

Minister McCoy also disclosed that Independence Boulevard Playground will be further enhanced for the children to enjoy.

The gathering was entertained by various musical and dance renditions.

Director of Public Affairs at the Office of the Prime Minister, Michael Gordon, Councillors, Malcolm Ferreira and Jeremy Garrett and others were present at the event.

