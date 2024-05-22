PM Phillips pays tribute to victims of Mahdia Dormitory Fire

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honorable Mark Phillips, today attended a solemn commemorative ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, which resulted in the death of 20 children.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips paid tribute to the victims, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s children.

“The Mahdia dormitory fire was a reminder of our vulnerabilities and the imperative need to safeguard our children—the very future of our nation.

He said that with the insights and embracing the leadership and sentiments of the president, the government has been working diligently to address issues such as safety protocols and emergency response mechanisms and recommendations highlighted by the Commission of Inquiry in its report.

“We are committed to incorporating all the report’s recommendations and ensuring systematic improvements for educational facilities throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister also stated that a permanent memorial site in honour of the 20 young victims will be established.

“We will immortalise the memory of our lost girls and boy by establishing a memorial site, a necessary move to ensure that the lives of these 20 young people will always be etched in our minds and memories.”

He assured the families that the government remains steadfast in its support, offering counselling and community support programs to help them rebuild their lives.

“Our government remains steadfast in supporting you through these trying times. While counselling and community support programs may not replace your loss, we hope they provide some measure of comfort as you rebuild your lives,”

The Honourable Prime Minister said that the memory of the 20 young victims should also be honoured by “building a nation that truly values and protects its most vulnerable,” a task that his government is committed to.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Labour, the Honourable Joseph Hamilton; and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues joined the Prime Minister at the event in Mahdia today.

