PM Phillips spreads holiday cheer in Georgetown, East Coast communities

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips brought Christmas cheer to a number of communities on Wednesday, through several toy and hamper distribution exercises.

The prime minister distributed hundreds of toys and hampers in the communities of Rasville, West Ruimveldt, Festival City, Beterverwagting, and the Dazzle Housing Scheme.

A Rasville resident, Jasmine Sampson said the distribution exercise is in keeping with the spirit of Christmas.

“I think it’s good for the youths and all the children in Rasville, as well as the residents. We’re very grateful for everything,” she said.

Birthley Vyphuis from West Ruimveldt shared similar sentiments, adding, “I’m glad to have this hamper, and I’m so glad that the prime minister visited our area, and is loving us, sharing with us, and giving to us.”

PM Phillips distributes toys and hampers in various communities in Georgetown and along the East Coast

PM Phillips reiterated the government’s commitment to the initiative, as it fosters greater joy and unity.

“We sent toys to Berbice, and we also sent toys to Linden, and we have another set, based on the request from the community of Kuru Kuru,” the PM said.

The Office of the Prime Minister intends to distribute a total of 3,600 toys and over 1,000 hampers to residents in various parts of Guyana. Cabinet ministers have been fanning out in the various regions as part of this annual exercise, aimed at bringing smiles to the children and residents during the festive season.

