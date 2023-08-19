PM tells youth parliamentarians Govt committed to their future

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips underscored the importance of the Eighth Annual Youth Parliament and described it as a platform for young people to voice their ideas and chart their course for a brighter future.

During an award ceremony and reception held at the Ramada, Princess Hotel on Friday evening, the Prime Minister commended the Eighth Youth Parliament participants for their enthusiasm and emphasised the Government’s commitment to empowering and involving young citizens in shaping the nation’s trajectory.

“This platform allows our young people to amplify their position as torchbearers of a brighter future….You hold in your hands the power to mould our tomorrows, to redefine what it means to be the change we wish to see.”

He also reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to fostering an environment where youth voices are not just heard but also have a lasting impact and listed initiatives such as the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme and the President’s Youth Advisory Council, which are designed to empower young individuals and integrate their interests into the national agenda.

“When young people engage in activities such as these, their participation serves as a powerful reminder that the issues they care about—be it climate change, social justice, education, or healthcare—are not abstract concepts but real challenges that require practical solutions. When we sit at the table with our young people, we allow their ideas to breathe life into policy discussions, shape legislative agendas, and make their concerns part of the national conversation.”

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the Government’s ongoing efforts to encourage youth employment, homeownership, and ICT skill development. These initiatives, he explained, are part of a comprehensive vision to improve the quality of life for young citizens, enabling them to become influential community and national leaders.

He applauded the engaged dialogue and proactive activities undertaken by the young parliamentarians over the event’s duration while praising their ability to address concrete challenges and propose effective policies to promote a stronger Guyana.

“Young people’s voices, ideas, and actions are desirable and essential. Your generation, equipped with a unique blend of technological prowess, global connectivity, and an unquenchable thirst for justice, has unprecedented power to steer societies towards progress and equality.”

The Eighth Annual Youth Parliament reaffirmed the critical role of youth in shaping policies, laws, and institutions that mirror the diversity and aspirations of society.

Along with Prime Minister Phillips, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Manzoor Nadir, Parliamentarians, Deputy British High Commissioner HE Judy Kpogho, and representatives from the University of the West Indies attended the event.

