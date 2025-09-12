PM underscores national development at ‘Multi’s’ 50th anniversary

-Urges students to develop themselves for tomorrow’s economy

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable, Mark Phillips today addressed the 50th Anniversary commemorative assembly of the Linden Multilateral School (Multi), where he reflected on its history, emphasised the importance of hard work and integrity, and outlined the Government’s vision for Linden’s continued development.

Speaking to a gathering of current students, alumni, teachers, Prime Minister Phillips reflected on his formative years at Multi School, emphasising how the institution served as a place where teachers were more than educators, they were mentors who instilled lifelong values.

He urged students to adopt the same discipline and focus, reminding them that “hard work, integrity, and seizing opportunities” remain vital for success.

The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing construction of the new Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School, which will replace the existing Multi School facility at a cost of $2.6 billion—making it the most significant educational investment in Linden’s history. When completed in 2026, the school will feature modern laboratories, learning spaces, and recreational facilities—representing a major investment in education infrastructure.

He also revealed plans to convert the current school grounds into state-of-the-art sports facilities once the new building is operational.

The Honorable Prime Minister encouraged the students to prepare for the opportunities ahead. Drawing from his personal journey and the “never refuse an assignment” principle learned at Multi, he emphasised, “Leaders are readers. Do all your reading now. Become the engineers, doctors, economists, teachers, and nurses that Linden and Guyana will need.”

Prime Minister Mark Phillips highlighted the potential for expanded bauxite operations and increased economic activity in Linden, Kwakwani, and Ituni.

He outlined major energy projects, including the construction of a 15-megawatt solar farm under the GUYSOL initiative. Once completed, Linden will host the largest solar facility in Guyana, positioning the town as a leader in sustainable energy.

He also referenced Linden’s future connection to the Demerara–Berbice Interconnected System and the transmission lines linked to the futuristic Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Power Station “Linden will become, once again, a premier industrial zone in Guyana,”

The Prime Minister concluded by reminding the gathering that Linden’s transformation depends not only on Government’s investments, but on the determination of its young people to carry the torch forward.