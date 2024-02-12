Police academy instructors need to be effective educators

The training instructors of the Guyana Police Force Academy have been urged to execute their roles effectively as mentors and educators, to cultivate a culture of continuous improvement and dedication among law enforcement officers.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn; Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus met with the educators at the Officers Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown Saturday last.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn recently engaged training instructors

The meeting focused on discussions surrounding the roles and responsibilities of educators to make the police academy a professional and successful educational institution.

In his address, Minister Benn outlined the vision for broader national development, emphasising the pivotal role of law enforcement in shaping Guyana’s future. He also highlighted the importance of modernising the infrastructural development within the police force.

Furthermore, the minister underscored the significance of continuous training and education for police officers, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to evolving challenges in policing.

Commissioner Hicken expounded on the importance of maintaining a strong disciplinary framework within the academy, which is pivotal in moulding the character and professionalism of law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Brutus added that a well-organised academy lays the foundation for a productive training environment that will ultimately contribute to the overall success of the academy’s mission and strategic plan.

He also advocated for the implementation of more practical training, which will equip recruits with practical skills and problem-solving abilities essential for effective law enforcement, thereby enhancing their readiness.

A three-month Junior Officers’ Course is currently ongoing at the academy catering to Assistant Superintendents from the GPF and Guyana Defence Force ranks as well as security officers from various Caribbean countries.

In August 2023, the police academy received the Institutional Accreditation Certification from the National Accreditation Council of Guyana – a historic achievement in the force’s history.

