Police Force hosts inter-faith ceremony to launch Road Safety Month

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday hosted an inter-faith service at the Police Officers Training Centre, to observe the launch of Road Safety Month 2022.

Road safety month, observed annually in November, aims to spread awareness about causes and measures to prevent road accidents.

(From left) Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, and Traffic Chief, Dennis Stephen

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the National Road Safety Council, Earl Lambert, said the service was only one of a number of activities planned to observe road safety month.

“We are going to be targeting schools, minibus drivers, hire cars. We’re going to be looking at those big trucks, and having discussions with them,” he said.

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the National Road Safety Council, Earl Lambert

Lambert noted that the council will be moving to establish another regional office in Region Two, and distributing informational flyers at Parika, as well as painting road signs at various locations throughout Guyana.

“We also want to go on the television and radio to do some awareness, meaning talking to people about using the road in a safe manner. So, those are just a few of the things we are planning to do.”

Members of the Guyana Police Force at the Inter-faith ceremony on Tuesday

He also expressed that the council intends to promote road safety awareness activities and campaigns as a year-long venture.

The assistant secretary also lauded the government’s initiative to distribute helmets to cyclists, especially pedal-cyclists, and acknowledged that the campaign plays a major role in heightening road safety awareness.

A minibus competition will also be held on the bus parks, where council members will visit the various zones and judge vehicles based on certain criteria.

Members of the Guyana Police Force at the Inter-faith ceremony on Tuesday

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken also attended the ceremony. National Road Safety Month is being celebrated under the theme, “Safe driving saves lives”.

Road Safety Month is set to launch in Region Six on Wednesday, at the State House in New Amsterdam.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

