Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge to receive major power upgrades – Min Indar

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar disclosed to the Committee of Supply that Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge are to benefit from the government’s $500 million hinterland electrification programme, with significant investments planned to upgrade power generation.

During the Consideration of the Estimates and Expenditures of the Budget 2026 on Tuesday, Minister Indar stated that specific projects for the North West District include new switchgear installations, generator upgrades and network improvements.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar and senior personnel from the ministry

He explained that the new switchgear will allow the system to accommodate additional generators and support the growing number of consumers in the area.

“This is to accommodate the generators, the additional generators that are going there, and the 6,400 businesses and households that we have up there,” the Minister stated.

Matthews Ridge will also benefit from further upgrades to improve electricity reliability and supply.

“You have $10 million for the upgrade of the electricity network at Matthews Ridge. This is an improved power supply for 172 businesses and households,” Minister Indar said.

In addition to generation and network upgrades, the programme includes extensions of electricity networks to unserved and developing areas, ensuring wider access and system stability.

Minister Indar noted that these investments are already allowing residents to reap the benefits, including reduced electricity costs in some communities.

“There are a few places already enjoying a rate cut of about 30 per cent…Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge,” he told the Committee.