Poultry, fish and pineapple projects for Mainstay/Whyaka Village – President Ali

— Govt to launch marine cage project in Capoey

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali announced three agriculture projects for the Mainstay/Whyaka Village and a massive fishing project for Capoey while in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Wednesday.

The Head of State said that the projects are expected to increase economic resilience, expand the economic base, open new economic opportunities and open new forms of employment for the residents of the communities and surrounding areas.

In Mainstay/Whyaka, the President said that the Government would invest in a facility for a special poultry project that is aimed at satisfying the meat demands for the Lake Mainstay Resort and the village.

This project, he noted, will be financed by the Government and led by young residents.

“The Government is going to invest in a facility within the school that the children will own. Because I believe the new generation, from a very early age, must be exposed to entrepreneurship and the challenges to the world.”

The President disclosed that he has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to look at the communities of Mainstay and Capoey to conjure a model for the investment. He said that currently, Mainstay resort has a demand for almost 1000 pounds of chicken per month.

President Ali noted that the Government is also aiming to make young people understand that agriculture has dignity and that the new methods of farming include technology, scientific method and research and development.

The second project, the Head of State announced, will see the Government providing the capital investment for a commercial marine cage aimed at providing 11 metric tonnes of fish every nine months in the community.

He said that as early as next week, technical staff from the Ministry of Agriculture will be in the community to establish the project.

“They will be doing the testing and looking at the best possible location.” The requirement for the project is a three-metre depth of flowing water and a 30-metre circumference.

“Once we do this right… the annual profitability can be as much as $10m… So we are not sitting and waiting, we are looking at ways, methods, policies and programmes that we can bring on board to uplift your life. Because that is what we want— we want all of you to benefit from the prosperity.”

The third project, the President said, will be to expand the pineapple production in the village.

“You are known to produce the best pineapple— we want to work with the village and farmers to see how we can accelerate this production, to see how we can add value once again to this production.”

The President also indicated that the Government has committed to advance work on the community’s access road to assist it in realising its “tremendous” tourism and agriculture potential.

“The Government is with you… we are with you, together we have to do this. This requires all of us to think differently also— we have to think about the bigger picture, the macro picture… We have to embrace the future together and build together. The Government is your partner, as your President, I am your partner.”

Meanwhile, during a community meeting in Capoey, the Head of State informed residents that the marine cage project is aimed at producing over 30,000 metric tonnes of fish that is expected to bring in more than $6m in profit annually.

The project will be spearheaded by the villagers.

Additionally, the President announced that the Government would be procuring a 32-seater bus to assist the village.

In both communities, the President handed over sporting gear to the youths.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and current Acting Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Colonel Julius Skeete and other regional and government officials joined the President at the meeting,

