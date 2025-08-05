“PPP/C builds leaders”- youth empowerment shines at Enterprise grand public meeting

A bold commitment to youth empowerment continues to define the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as it intensifies its campaign for re-election at the 2025 polls.

Young and aspiring leaders are at the front and centre of the PPPC’s campaign, helping to shape the party’s vision and defend its record at every major public meeting.

One such powerful display was seen at a grand public meeting in Enterprise, a community along the East Coast of Demerara, on Monday evening.

Melanie resident, Ceresti Bascom, addresses the large gathering on Monday

Supporting the PPP/C for a second term, Melanie resident, Ceresti Bascom, said he is privileged to share the stage with great and visionary leaders, noting that the PPP/C stands firm in its commitment to improving livelihoods for all Guyanese.

He posited that the governing party not only leads, but is ready to build the next generation of leaders. This is evident in the number of initiatives like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which are tailored to empower young Guyanese.

According to him, these initiatives are bearing fruit, referencing the state-of-the-art Enmore Regional Hospital that is manned by young professionals, trained through programmes made possible by the PPP/C government.

“The PPP/C will continue to ensure that our young leaders have every single opportunity,” the young leader declared.

Suresh Singh delivers a fiery address at the Enterprise Public Meeting on Monday

Pandit Suresh Singh, who served as a Member of Parliament under the previous PPP/C, also addressed the grand public meeting.

He reminded the crowd of the struggles faced by Guyanese under the previous A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition government, saying that the PPP/C committed to reversing the damage through its policies and programmes.

“I stand here to proudly announce and tell you that we have fulfilled and exceeded our commitments,” the young candidate declared.

He highlighted the brand-new concrete roads currently serving residents as one of the commitments fulfilled by the governing party, with many school facilities improved or expanded to serve learners.

Thousands of children on the East Coast are also benefitting from the reinstated $50,000 Because We Care cash grant, which has placed over $11 billion into the pockets of ordinary Guyanese.

“Don’t forget the APNU stole it from you…We promised to restore and increase, and we did that,” Singh stated.

With the East Coast undergoing a massive transformation, Singh urged his fellow community members to drive to the backlands and see massive development, particularly in the housing sector.

“We are going to deliver again with your help and your support,” Singh stated as he urged the residents of Enterprise and surrounding communities to cast their ballot for the PPP/C in the upcoming elections.