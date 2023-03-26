PPP/C gov’t building a progressive, multi-racial, multi-ethnic country – VP Jagdeo

−Will not allow the rumor machinery to distort its legacy

The PPP/C government is built on a foundation of inclusivity, transparency and accountability, driven by a fierce determination to advance development in Guyana.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at Babu Jaan, Corentyne, Berbice

Highlighting that the administration remains multi-ethnic and multi-racial, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, delivered a passionate address at a ceremony held in observance of former late president, Dr Cheddi Jagan’s 26th death anniversary and 105th birth anniversary at Babu Jaan, Corentyne, Berbice.

The PPP/C Government’s vision is entrenched in the principles established with the formation of the party, the principles established by Dr Jagan.

The vision sees all Guyanese benefitting from the country’s wealth, regardless of race or ethnicity.

The Vice President said the opposition has historically utilised the rumor machinery to distort what the PPP/C Government stands for.

“Do not allow the naysayers to dominate and create a wrong impression of us. Throughout the country, people have to fight for what they believe in,” he urged.

To this end, the government has been engaging persons in every community, at every level, bringing prosperity and development to all Guyanese. On Saturday, residents of Victoria felt the government’s presence as a ministerial outreach to the village, which saw scores of persons being granted the opportunity to voice their concerns, as well as benefitting from on-the-spot interventions.

VP Jagdeo added that, since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C has strengthened its efforts to engage Afro-Guyanese especially, to combat the seeds of doubt that the opposition attempts to plant.

Government has implemented the framework to push this development agenda, as the oil and gas resources are being spread out across all regions and sectors to foster large-scale development.

The various sectors, such as housing, health, agriculture, education and infrastructure continue to see investments, especially those geared towards the prosperity of Guyanese at the grassroot level.

“We have to ensure that we are building and accumulating wealth for the ordinary man in a sustainable way. That has been the philosophy of the PPP/C,”VP Jagdeo added.

Moreover, transparency continues to be a chief concern, as seen in the revision of the Natural Resources Fund Act, which sought to dismantle the previous framework enacted by the APNU+AFC coalition, which entrusted sole authority to manage the NRF to the finance minister.

Further, this government continues to champion the cause for the disadvantaged and oppressed, and this is clearly seen in the policies and legislation being implemented.

A clear-cut example of this is government’s efforts to cushion the rising cost of living during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its dedication to bringing relief to the sugar workers who were left without a livelihood following their termination under the previous administration.

This direction is in accordance with the template set out by Dr Jagan, as he forged the PPP to serve as a symbol of prosperity, spearheading the charge for democracy and human rights.

The VP added, “When we talk about Cheddi Jagan, we remember what he stood for. The People’s Progressive Party created a national awareness and organised struggle for freedom in the country. It is that political consciousness that led to the fight for independence.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

