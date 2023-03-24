PPP/C prepared to contest in all local authority areas – Dr Jagdeo

-as Local Government Elections close in

The PPP/C is well prepared for the much anticipated Local Government Elections, slated for June 12.

This position was made clear on Thursday by the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown.

PPP/C General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during his press conference on Thursday

The general secretary highlighted the level of transparency that has characterised the PPP/C.

He identified Opposition Leader Aubrey’s Norton’s position on a ‘dual approach’ to LGE as a clear stalling tactic, indicating that the party is once again ill-prepared to contest all local authority areas in the elections.

“We’ve all recognised that they are unprepared to contest any elections whatsoever, given the sordid past they have recently emerged from in government,” he stated.

The GS urged the public to pay attention to the track record of the political party, and to take this into consideration in ascertaining whether a party will remain faithful to its promises.

Further, Dr Jagdeo recalled that upon assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C Government was met with a broken procurement system, featuring regular abuse of Guyana’s procurement laws, and no plan for development in sectors such as health and infrastructure.

Moreover, the pressure was on with the subsequent cost of living increases, battling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as having to right the wrongs of the previous government.

“We are very proud of our track record, and our dedication to the manifesto promises made to the people of the country, historically, and in the last elections,” the PPP/C general secretary asserted.

In spite of these challenges, the PPP/C Government has championed a gamut of initiatives to improve the lives of Guyanese, delivering on many of its manifesto promises in just three years in office.

“I don’t want to gloat about what the likely outcomes will be. No doubts the PPP will do well… extremely well in these elections. “We have a track record. When we are in office, all of the people benefit from the PPP/C stewardship. The whole country makes progress, and we work for all of our people. That’s the philosophy of this party…The People’s Progressive Party, and the government headed by Dr Irfaan Ali have remained faithful to what we promised the electorate. We have worked very hard in the past two and a half years to reorient this country on a track to prosperity, away from the doom and gloom period,” Dr Jagdeo added.

