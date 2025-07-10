PPP Campaign to highlight vision for Guyana – GS

Dr Jagdeo rejects APNU’s ‘fingermongering’ tactics

As the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) gears up to launch its election campaign on Sunday (July 13), General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, ahead of its launch, says that, unlike its political opponents, the party will focus mainly on outlining its transformative plans for Guyana.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) launched its political campaign on Sunday, with many of its speakers, including Aubrey Norton himself, spewing racism, rhetoric and falsehoods about the PPP’s track record in its 2020-2025 term.

In contrast, the PPP is working around the clock to craft long-term policies, programmes and initiatives that will change not only Guyana’s prosperity, but also its citizens.

And, “I can’t imagine APNU having anything. There might only be a one-pager, and it would say extrajudicial killing, racism, and blame the PPP for everything,” Dr Jagdeo highlighted.

But “Our launch will be different,” the PPP GS said. “We’re talking about changing this country for all our people.”

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, engaging reporters on Thursday at Freedom House in Georgetown

The general secretary made the remarks as he addressed several topical issues during his weekly press conference at Freedom House in Georgetown on Thursday afternoon.

Dr Jagdeo also addressed the ‘fear-mongering’ tactics deployed by members of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), particularly Sherod Duncan, who has accused the PPP of bullying contractors and 10-day workers to attend its campaign launch.

In countering this narrative, he said, “You’re going to see happy people here. You [will not] see people [being] forced to come there. Because our message would be positive…We’re working for all of Guyana [and] we’re bringing people together across race.”

The general secretary expounded, noting that due to the positive energy in the PPP’s camp, many persons, including youth, are volunteering their time towards the party’s campaign.

He emphasised that the party’s focus is on improving the livelihoods of all Guyanese, including miners, rice farmers, sugar workers, public servants and every segment of the population, either directly or indirectly. “They’ll all see themselves in our plans. And every region is included,” he underscored.

At the PPP’s campaign, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Dr Jagdeo, who also serves as Vice President and other speakers are slated to address the massive event.

And according to the PPP GS, his party will not be engaged in optical politics, but will outline its programmes and initiatives that will ensure Guyanese prosper in the long term.

“We’re looking forward to the launch. We’re looking forward to carrying our list on Monday and we’re looking forward to winning the elections and then resuming work the day after the elections. Because we have not stopped working from the first day we took office…. From the first day we took office, August 2nd, 2020 we’ve been on the road all the time,” the PPP GS stated.