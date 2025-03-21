PPS GS slams opposition’s ‘single-race’ youth forum

– highlights PPP’s nationwide inclusivity

Vice President and General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has called into question the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Young Professional Conference, which he said was unrepresentative of the country’s diverse populace.

On March 16, the PNC/R held a youth conference at Congress Place, Sophia which they touted as a key platform for presenting the party’s plans for Guyana’s youth.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

However, according to Dr Jagdeo, this conference did not representative the diversity of Guyana, stating, “You can’t bring 200 people of a single race in Georgetown and call it a National Youth Forum. It cannot be.”

Highlighting the contrast between the two parties, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that the PPP has a track record of in addressing youth development, and even attracted some 15,000 youths from across the country to its base during its youth conference.

“That is our approach to inclusion. We engage with the young people right in their own communities, ensuring that every race and region has a voice,” he stated.

He recalled that under the previous administration’s tenure, the Guyanese youths had a hard time gaining employment due to the policies implemented at the time.

“The reality is that when they got into office, young people were totally excluded from the government. It became a geriatric government,” Dr Jagdeo reminded.

In stark contrast, the PPP/C political organisation has incorporated youths at the highest decision-making forum, where they are engaged in serious policy making issues.

Additionally, since assuming office, the PPP/C Administration has created more than 60,000 job opportunities in both public and private sectors. Some 15,000 youths are employed under the part-time job initiative and many pursuing their tertiary education.

Dr Jagdeo also reminded that some 2,000 Community Support Officers (CSOs) were terminated by the previous administration. And now, more than 2,700 Amerindian youths are gainfully employed and are accessing training opportunities.

According to him, “It took away $700 million of income for a year from the more than 240 Amerindian villages across the country.”

As he reminded the nation of the administration’s short coming, Dr Jagdeo said it is important for Guyanese to analyse which party stays true to its promise.

A scene from the People’s National Congress Reform Young Professional Conference 2025

“These are not plans that they’re putting forward. These are more political slogans to fool the electorate. They have they have no plan whatsoever,” the PPP GS emphasised.

He highlighted that his party has fulfilled some 90 per cent of its manifesto commitments, including free tertiary education, increase in old age pension and the $50,000 Because We Care cash grant, among others.

Dr Jagdeo went on to stress that the ruling party is committed to elevating young people’s life and fostering national unity, stating that the PPP is the only genuine multi-ethnic political party in Guyana.

According to him, the PPP focuses on creating better opportunities for young people through higher-paying jobs, improved healthcare, accessible housing, and overall better quality of life.

In contrast, the APNU/AFC opposition has proven itself to be ineffective and wasteful during their time in government, neglecting critical sectors like agriculture and infrastructure.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

