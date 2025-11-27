Pres. Ali – Guyana to ‘break every record’ with rapid gas-to-shore Berbice pipeline by 2030

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana will soon commence one of the world’s fastest gas-to-shore projects. The government aims to have a second major gas pipeline ready by 2030 to support the country’s industrial growth, particularly the significant development happening in Berbice.

Speaking at a reception hosted for visiting UK Parliamentarian Paulette Hamilton and the UK Trade Mission on Wednesday evening, the President said the second pipeline is central to Guyana’s long-term energy and manufacturing ambitions.

President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the reception hosted for visiting UK Parliamentarian Paulette Hamilton and the UK Trade Mission on Wednesday evening

Underscoring the scale and urgency of the project, President Ali said, “We will have to break every single record in the world.”

He underscored that Guyana is poised to actualise the project more swiftly than any similar gas pipeline development, from conceptualisation to delivery.

“Before the end of 2030, the second gas line must be brought to shore, and that will be linked to the deep water port and the whole infrastructure being built out in Berbice. For that to happen, we will have to break every single record in the world.” President Ali

The second pipeline is expected to:

Fuel expanded industrial development in Berbice

Support petrochemicals, fertilisers, LNG, agro-processing and light manufacturing

Deliver cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy

Strengthen Guyana’s position as the region’s manufacturing hub

The project, a collaboration with ExxonMobil, will complement the 300MW Gas-to-Energy development at Wales, the countrywide expansion of solar and hydro power, and the rebuilding of the nation’s transmission networks.

The President stated that implementing the pipeline quickly needs strong international cooperation and highlighted the United Kingdom’s valuable partnership with Guyana, commending the High Commission and the trade delegation for their ongoing support.