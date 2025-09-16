Pres Ali unveils ambitious investment plans to modernise Guyana’s electricity infrastructure

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to modernise the country’s electricity infrastructure, outlining millions of dollars in major projects aimed at creating a full-scale smart grid and strengthening energy security.

Speaking at a press conference at the Office of the President in Georgetown, President Ali stated that with energy demand rising rapidly, the government views the smart grid as critical to attracting investors and positioning Guyana’s electricity sector at international standards.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the press conference on Tuesday

Key among these projects is the transmission and distribution expansion, the construction of approximately 155 kilometres of double-circuit transmission lines and 343 kilometres of primary distribution lines across Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six.

“If you have to invest in this, it is a budgeted cost of more than US$400 million,” President Ali disclosed.

He highlighted the need to upgrade existing substations in Georgetown, Garden of Eden, Kingston and other areas.

Elaborating further on this plan, President Ali said the building out of substations and upgrading of existing substations in Georgetown, Garden of Eden, Kingston, Edinburg, Onverwagt, Good Hope and Columbia with smart distribution equipment to support grid automation and reliability will cost more than $300 million.

President Ali pointed out issues with the underground cable lines between Vreed-en-Hoop and the Kingston substation due to the draft of the Demerara River.

“Of course, we have the underground [Demerara] River Crossing, underground cable, which, from time to time, because of the draft of the river and how busy the Demerara River has become, we have issues in terms of the underground cable between Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston substation,” he explained.

To address this dire issue, President Ali mentioned that GPL must invest in protecting and deepening the cable to prevent disruptions.

He said that the advanced metering infrastructure and the National Control Centre are also being expanded.

He also detailed plans for the installation of smart metres, smart switches, automated reclosers, and fault indicators to enhance system efficiency and reduce line losses. The cost of supervision for these projects is estimated to be over US$40 million.

GPL is also negotiating with Intenergy for a two-year programme that would cost US$15 million, providing significant cost savings.

This programme includes technical advisory support, project management oversight, contract management, smart grid integration, capacity building and reporting.

President Ali said GPL is also finalising investment plans for the transmission and distribution network along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The overall programme is designed to integrate renewable energy sources, accelerate the second power plant, and complement the upcoming gas-to-energy project.

All of these plans will help to modernise Guyana’s electricity infrastructure to international standards, the president stated, adding that these investments will enhance energy security, reliability, and resilience, supporting national economic growth, industrialisation, and environmental sustainability.

He explained that the integration of renewables and advanced technologies is expected to support national economic growth, industrialisation, and environmental sustainability.