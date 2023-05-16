President Ali and Emir of Qatar discuss enhanced cooperation in investment, energy and other sectors during official talks

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Emir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday morning held official talks at the Amiri Diwan, Qatar.

The discussion centred on relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the areas of investment and energy during a luncheon banquet in honour of President Ali and his accompanying delegation.

According to a news report published by The Peninsula, President Ali expressed his hope to strengthen bilateral relations and expand development at all levels.

Sheikh Tamim expressed optimism that the relations between the two countries further develop and expressed hope that this visit by President Ali would contribute to the consolidation of cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Guyanese Head of State was accompanied by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, Presidential Assistant and Personal Representative of the President and Minister Responsible for South Europe, the Middle East and Africa, George Andrew Hallaq, and other officials.

On the Qatari side, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and several senior officials attended the talks.

President Ali was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

The president is in Qatar on an official visit. Earlier on Tuesday.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

