President Ali and PPP/C set bold Digital Guyana agenda including E-ID, agentic AI, Citizen Portal

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, speaking at an early-morning press conference, unveiled a forward-looking digital transformation strategy that is already reshaping how government services are delivered in Guyana. Under the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), “Digital Guyana” is being actively implemented to make the country smarter, safer, and more connected across all key sectors.

President Ali has personally guided this transformation over the past five years, with a hands-on approach to technology and innovation. Most recently, in April, he traveled to Silicon Valley where he engaged with global leaders in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, including Google, X, NVIDIA, IBM, and NASA’s Ames Research Center. These engagements have helped shape this digital strategy, which is grounded in innovation, inclusion, transparency, and technological sovereignty.

“Digital Guyana is our commitment to building a modern state, where technology makes public services faster, more accessible, and more responsive,” President Ali stated. “The world is moving towards digitisation and AI. For us to remain competitive, for us to build a strong and resilient economy, and for us to be part of the global competition, we must do so as a smarter, safer, and more connected Guyana for all.”

President Ali emphasised that this transformation is well underway, including the implementation of the national e-identification (E-ID) system and the rollout of the Housing Ministry’s single-window planning portal across all regions.

The President announced the upcoming launch of the Citizen Portal, a one-stop platform for all government services, including passport and licence applications, tax filings, health and education records, and utility payments, accessible via web and mobile devices. Supporting this will be AskGov, Guyana’s agentic AI-powered assistant, designed to operate 24/7 to answer queries and guide users through government transactions.

The Government also plans to develop a sovereign AI cloud, which will store national data securely onshore, supporting AI-driven solutions in health, education, and public safety. Additionally, an integrated 3D geographic information system (GIS) will improve infrastructure management and emergency response.

President Ali also underscored his administration’s commitment to cybersecurity, financial inclusion, and digital equity. The Citizen Portal will be integrated with banks and fintech institutions, enabling faster access to banking and credit, particularly for underserved communities.

“This is not a plan,” President Ali concluded, “it is a living project already transforming how we govern, how we do business, and how we serve our people. Over the next five years, under the PPP/C Government, we will cement Guyana’s place as a regional digital leader and build a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”