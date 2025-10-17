President Ali announces 11 new tourism projects, regional airport in Lethem 

In the coming weeks, the government will invite expressions of interest (EIOs) for 11 new tourism projects across several regions, as part of efforts to build a world-class tourism sector, supported by modern infrastructure, including the development of a regional airport in Region Nine.

The head of state made the announcement while addressing the Maple Leaf Gala of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce held on Thursday evening at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, addressing the Maple Leaf Gala 2025, organised by the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce

He used the platform to encourage investors to explore the country’s fastest-growing tourism and hospitality market.

“Tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, and Guyana offers massive potential with our rainforests, rivers, and rich cultural heritage,” President Ali said.

President Ali informed the audience that the government will soon publish the EOIs locally and internationally to attract private sector proposals for new eco-tourism and adventure tourism projects in various regions of the country.

“These 11 projects will be advertised internationally to push our toursim sector” he stated.

President Ali also highlighted the ongoing transformation of Guyana’s air transport network, noting that the new airport project in Lethem will help expand access and support the tourism drive.

“That airport would be supported by 2,000 hectares of development, especially in agro-products.”

The president stated that the EIO will cover the construction, funding, ownership, and management of the new airport in the nation’s aviation sector.

The president noted that these initiatives align with the government’s broader plan to diversify the economy, build a resilient non-oil sector, and create long-term opportunities for investment and job creation.