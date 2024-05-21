President Ali announces food processing facility for Bonasika Creek

– Community to benefit from major infrastructure initiatives

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to construct a processing facility for ginger and other high-value crops, benefitting several farmers in Bonasika Creek in Region Three.

With the introduction of ginger cultivation there, an annual production target of 240,000 pounds is estimated.

The president on Tuesday visited the predominantly agricultural community, highlighting the potential for agriculture expansion and emphasised the need to triple current production levels.

The Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) will be introduced in the community, and 300 acres of land will be set aside for an integrated farm.

Tools and various seeds will be provided to kickstart the entrepreneurship initiative, and the president also mentioned plans to offer a tractor and trailer to support farmers.

In addition to this agricultural support, the president also announced the establishment of an information and communication technology (ICT) hub for the community and a recreational facility in the area.

Solar panels will also be provided to all households under the 30,000 Solar Panel Per Household initiative.

President Ali, Minister Persaud, and Minister Mustapha share a light moment with the children of Bonasika

Additionally, Bonasika residents will benefit from a $30 million water distribution system and water tanks will be distributed to households for storage.

Meanwhile, the head of state commended the community’s efforts in producing over 50 tonnes of bananas, 200,000 pounds of pumpkin, and over 120 tonnes of ground provision.

The community is also producing large-scale limes and other crops.

“You are making use of the investment we are making and we are proud of this, but we have to triple this production,” President Ali told the residents during a community engagement.

He emphasised the importance of fair pricing to ensure the viability of investments and competitiveness in the market.

“We know that agriculture and food production is going to be viable, profitable, and competitive and we are investing in infrastructure, to give you the best possible life in agriculture and food production,” he underscored.

Bonasika residents listen attentively as President Ali addressed the gathering

Drainage works were also done providing relief to over 348 farmers in the community. Approximately $1 billion was expanded on drainage and irrigation projects.

President Ali also outlined investments in education and infrastructure in Bonasika Creek since assuming office in 2020.

Over $40 million has been invested in education, with $15 million directly benefiting students under the ‘Because We Care’ grant.

Infrastructure projects include $10 million in repairs and upgrades to the Upper and Lower Bonasika Nursery School and $13 million on the teachers’ quarters.

Accompanying President Ali were Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, and other technical officers.

