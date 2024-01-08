President Ali announces plans to partner with investors to lower Berbice Bridge tolls

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced his government is actively developing a plan to partner with investors in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) to lower tolls for crossing the bridge.

The announcement was made during President Ali’s address at the sod-turning ceremony for the new US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We are in the process at the policy level of formulating a plan to work with the investors in the Berbice Bridge, to have the government play a greater role because we have to carry the maintenance cost, and all of this is aimed to make it much easier and cheaper for you cross the Berbice Bridge. That is coming very soon,” President Ali stated.

The Berbice River Bridge, a critical link between Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was constructed between 2006 and 2008 through a public-private partnership at a cost of approximately $8 billion.

Anticipating the future needs of the area, President Ali announced the government’s commitment to accelerating plans for a fixed higher bridge across the Berbice River, similar to the one currently under construction across the Demerara River.

Additionally, President Ali disclosed that the government is in the final stages of signing an agreement between Guyana and Suriname for the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River.

