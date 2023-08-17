President Ali appoints Permanent Secretaries to eight ministries

His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced the following appointments of Permanent Secretaries in eight Government Ministries.

The Head of State has appointed two new Permanent Secretaries, namely Ms Adele Diane Tricia Cole-Clarke to the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Mr Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang, former Head of Regional Planning in the State Planning Unit of the Ministry of Finance, to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

New Permanent Secretaries

Six Permanent Secretaries have been re-assigned to the following Ministries:

1. Mr Alfred Roland King as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister;

2. Ms Shannielle Hoosein-Outar as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education;

3. Ms Prema Anastasia Roopnarine as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security;

4. Mr Bishram Kuppen as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Water;

5. Mr Andre Inshan Ally as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs;

6. Ms Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas-Meerabux as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour.

Permanent Secretaries reassigned

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

