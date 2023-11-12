President Ali calls for global peace at Remembrance Day ceremony

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called for global peace in honour of the fallen heroes of World Wars I and II.

Alluding to the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel, the head of state reiterated the call for a ceasefire in the continuous struggle for social justice, human dignity, and freedom from all forms of oppression.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“The least the world can do in honour of those who sacrificed ultimately in the two world wars is to return every corner of this world to a position of peace…to return hostages held against their will, and to cease fire on every land in which men, women, and children especially are killed and awaken by the sound of bombs,” he told the gathering, during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph Monument Sunday morning.

Recognising the sacrifice of the valiant men and women who gave their lives in the two wars, President Ali said Guyanese have a responsibility to follow their example of resolve and perseverance in fostering a world of peace.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali laying a wreath at the Cenotaph Monument, Georgetown

Remembrance Day activities saw government officials, veterans from the Guyana Legion, members of the diplomatic corps, and the joint services gathering to pay homage to those who fought and died in World Wars I and II.

The ceremony began with a military parade, followed by a presidential salute, the sounding of the last post, and two minutes of silence to remember the fallen soldiers and auxiliaries of the two wars.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips makes his way to the Cenotaph Monument to lay his wreath

President Ali laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Manzoor Nadir; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, Lt Col (Ret’d) George Gomes, and other officials.

The Cenotaph Monument following this morning’s wreath-laying ceremony

Remembrance Day or Poppy Day is set aside to honour those who fought and died in France, Egypt, Belgium, East Africa, and elsewhere during World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1345). Remembrance Day is observed in Guyana on the second Sunday of November, and on November 11 by other Commonwealth countries.

