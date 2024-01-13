President Ali commends hard work of finance ministry in crafting “results-oriented” budget 2024

After months of consistent consultations and deliberations, the 2024 National Budget will be presented on Monday, outlining the government’s comprehensive fiscal for continued development.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, paid a visit to the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, where he commended the hard work of the ministry as final preparations continue.

President Dr Mohamed Ali listens as Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh makes a point during the meeting on Saturday

Highlighting the magnitude of the work executed by the ministry, President Ali said,

“One of the things that the team at the Ministry of Finance has the responsibility of doing is they have to take all the policies, the grand ideas, and distill them in figures, and that is where a lot of the hard work is. For example, we have been speaking about a particular development frame where we want to bring prosperity to every single household. So, everything in the budget has to be structured around that.”

The head of state was accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, who said that budget preparation is a continuous process.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with one of the staff members of the Ministry of Finance on Saturday

“As soon as we conclude one, and we start executing it, we start monitoring developments and start preparing for the year ahead. We engaged in continuous consultations within government and within the various sectors to know what’s happening, their evolving strategies,” the minister said.

Dr Singh continued, “Our objective is to improve household and individual wellbeing in every respect. Access to good quality infrastructure, so people can live more comfortably, access to better quality social services, access to training and opportunities so you are better able to take up jobs, creating an enabling environment for investment, creating an environment where more Guyanese can establish businesses…there are more such opportunities today than any other time in our country’s history. That is what we are working to create – an environment where not only do we realise national prosperity, but that national prosperity translates into community, household and individual prosperity,”

