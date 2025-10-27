President Ali, Crown Prince Salman advance Guyana–Saudi collaboration agenda

Guyana and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) continue to deepen their partnership, with a renewed focus on achieving tangible outcomes across key areas of cooperation.

On Monday, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, where both leaders agreed to establish an implementation and follow-up mechanism to ensure that the two nations’ expanding partnership translates into material results.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

The discussions focused on advancing cooperation in several strategic areas, including opportunities in Hajj, energy, food security, biodiversity, sports, infrastructure, investment and development cooperation.

President Ali and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their shared commitment to translating potential opportunities into projects that directly benefit citizens of both nations.

The strengthened dialogue builds upon a growing foundation of collaboration between Guyana and Saudi Arabia over recent years. The two countries have already forged significant partnerships through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma

Senior minister in the office of the president with responsibility for finance Dr Ashni Singh in 2023 signed two development loan agreements worth US$150 million with the SFD Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, to fund the “Infrastructural Development Works for the Housing Sector Project” and the construction of the Wismar Bridge project.

In 2022, Guyana and Saudi Arabia also signed an air services agreement, paving the way for direct air transport connectivity and greater movement of people and goods between the Middle East and South America. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, is the third largest airline in the Middle East in terms of revenue, with flights to over 94 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

Additionally, cooperation in agriculture, particularly through hydroponics and food security initiatives, continues to advance as part of Guyana’s wider effort to position itself as a regional food hub.

At the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Saudi Arabia summit held in 2023, President Ali led discussions on the establishment of a US$25 million hydroponics facility for the Caribbean region, and in recognising the importance of the many challenges faced, Saudi Arabia set aside a sum of US$2.5 billion for the development of the region.

The CARICOM–Saudi Arabia Summit, hosted in Riyadh and chaired by President Ali, opened a new chapter of South–South cooperation, emphasising energy diversification, trade, and investment across the region.

Just last year, the head of state accepted the letters of credence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Guyana, Faisal bin Ibrahim Ghulam.

As Guyana advances its transformation agenda and Saudi Arabia pursues its ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, both leaders have underscored that the Guyana–Saudi Arabia relationship will continue to have meaningful collaboration.