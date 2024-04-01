President Ali, First Son distributed kites at Everest Cricket Club Ground

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his son, Zayd Ali distributed kites to children at Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown on Easter Monday.

This is an annual initiative to spread Easter cheer countrywide by ensuring every child is provided with a kite.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his son, Zayd Ali, participating in the kite-flying activities at Everest Cricket Club Ground

President Ali and Zayd also distributed hotdogs to children and participated in the kite-flying activities.

Prime Minister (Ret’d) Brigadier Mark Phillips, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir were also present.

On Easter Day, scores of families and friends visited beaches, parks and seawalls countrywide to have picnics while partaking in the kite-flying activities.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his son, Zayd Ali, participating in the kite-flying activities at Everest Cricket Club Ground

In addition, families used the opportunity to spend quality time together through a variety of outdoor activities such as cricket.

Easter is one of the holidays that is mostly celebrated by Christians to observe the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

