President Ali hails 61.7% crime clearance rate, 25.2% serious crime reduction

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali lauded the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for its outstanding performance in 2025, particularly achieving a 61.7 per cent crime clearance rate and reducing serious crimes by 25.2 per cent.

The head of state also commended the force’s initiative to establish five new real-time command centres and the deployment of 120 new patrol vehicles countrywide.

While delivering the keynote address at the GPF’s traditional Christmas breakfast at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe in Eve Leary on Tuesday, Dr Ali said the organisation has delivered “historic achievements” that reflect discipline, accountability, and a deep commitment to public safety.

“These numbers matter because they represent people, families who feel safer, communities that are more secure, and a country that is stronger,” President Ali said as he commended the leaders for their stewardship throughout the year.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the GPF’s traditional Christmas breakfast

He reminded the police ranks that while Christmas is a time of togetherness for most Guyanese, it demands even greater sacrifice from law enforcement officers.

“You give of yourselves every day, sacrificing time with loved ones, enduring harsh conditions, and facing risks most cannot imagine. In doing so, you live the true spirit of Christmas: selflessness, compassion, and commitment to others.”

The president used the occasion to reaffirm his government’s dedication to improving the quality of life and long-term prospects for all police ranks.

He encouraged officers, especially those approaching 20 years of service, to protect the integrity of their careers and avoid decisions that could jeopardise their retirement benefits.

Dr Ali also instructed senior ranks to ensure every officer under their command is registered on the Guyana Digital School, emphasising the importance of a strong academic foundation.

“Let us build a police force where every single member can proudly say they’ve passed CSEC-level English and Math,” he stated.

The president tied ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including modern police stations with improved sanitation, to the broader effort of enhancing morale and professional pride within the force. He urged divisional commanders to preserve these facilities with care, noting that the environment in which officers work directly supports discipline and efficiency.

President Ali emphasised that the GPF is essential to Guyana’s rapid transformation, stressing that the country’s development architecture depends on a secure and stable environment.

“Security is the most critical component of building prosperity and achieving human development,” he affirmed. “Your work is strategically woven into our digitisation, education, and justice reforms.”