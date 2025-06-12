President Ali hails launch of Guyanese subsea services firm

– Orinduik Marine Services (OMS) to train Guyanese in subsea diving services, support O&G industry

The launch of Orinduik Marine Services (OMS), a locally-owned company focused on subsea and diving support for the oil and gas industry, marks a bold stride in Guyana’s local content ambitions, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared on Wednesday.

Speaking at the unveiling of the OMS facility in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, President Ali called the moment “local content coming to life, not as a slogan, but as a strategy.”

President Ali delivering the feature address at the launching of the Orinduik Marine Services

OMS, spearheaded by Guyanese entrepreneur Harrychand Tulsi, will offer cutting-edge training in offshore safety, navigation, and subsea technology, not just to locals, but to participants from across the Caribbean.

The company will focus on two vital aspects of offshore operations: Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Diving Services, both central to subsea installations and maintenance.

President Ali described the venture as a cornerstone in Guyana’s strategy to not only benefit from oil wealth, but to shape a highly skilled, homegrown workforce capable of operating, innovating and eventually leading in high-tech sectors.

In his address at the Orinduik Development Incorporated Training Centre’s compound in Lusignan, President Ali said that “sovereignty means having people who can design, operate, and innovate across all sectors, allowing Guyana to prosper long after the era of oil and gas.”

He added, “You are seeing a classroom on waves. You are seeing training in real-world, high-risk, high-value environments. This is your time. This is your moment to prepare, to train, to dream and to ride.”

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by Orinduik Marine Services’ Founder, Harrychand Tusli; Michael Arnold, the Chief Executive Officer of OMS Subsea (United Kingdom) and General Manager of OMS (GY), Kenneth Vorster, among others

President Ali reemphasised that true national development is measured not just by GDP growth or infrastructure, but by the transfer of knowledge and the transformation of people.

“We are coming for every opportunity,” President Ali asserted. “We are building local companies to go after every world-class operation.”

He described OMS as a direct outcome of deliberate policy.

“This didn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of sound policymaking, of a policy matrix that people trust,” he said, pointing to the 2021 Local Content Act which requires oil and gas operators to prioritise Guyanese hiring and skills development.

President Ali also positioned the state-of-art Lusignan facility as a launchpad for regional leadership, with OMS poised to support marine operations in CARICOM countries like Suriname and Jamaica.

“No investment comes without trust, vision, and sustainability in policy,” he said, noting that OMS’ arrival reflects investor confidence in Guyana’s economy and long-term direction.

Additional scene from the launching ceremony held on Wednesday

The facility is expected to play a critical role in assembling subsea oil and gas wellheads, installing pipelines and valves, and maintaining Floating Production Storage and Offloading units (FPSOs) and marine vessels.

OMS founder, Harrychand Tusli and Michal Arnold, CEO of OMS Subsea (UK), also spoke at the launch, which took place with minimal fanfare but maximal significance.

“Let us welcome Orinduik Marine Services as a partner in progress, a builder of skills and a bridge to the future,” President Ali said.