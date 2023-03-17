President Ali hosts State Luncheon for US Congressional Committee

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali hosted a State Luncheon in honour of the visiting US Congressional House Committee on Ways and Means of the Congress of the United States of America at State House today.

The delegation was led by the Chair of the committee, Congressman Jason Smith.

Other members of the visiting US delegation included Rep Terri Sewell (D-AL), Rep Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Rep Carol Miller (R-WV), Rep Michelle Fischbach (R-GA), Rep Mike Carey (R-OH) and Rep Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) among others. United States Ambassador to Guyana, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch accompanied the delegation.

The Head of State spoke about the importance of democracy, enhancing trade and ways of strengthening the overall relationship between the two countries.

President Ali informed the congressional delegation of developments in Guyana and reiterated his Government’s commitment to a strong partnership with the United States in several areas including, energy, food security, climate change and national security.

Dr Ali pointed to the shared principles of promoting democracy, the rule of law and respect for international law.

The Chair commended the President and Guyana for the leadership shown in a number of areas in the region and pledged continued US support and cooperation in several areas including support for the modernisation of the country’s energy and physical infrastructure.

The House Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips; Vice President, the Honourable Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the Honourable Pauline Sukhai, Minister Of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill and other Cabinet members were also at the event.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

