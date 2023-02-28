President Ali inspects ongoing construction of Guyana’s first artificial island

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Monday afternoon inspected ongoing works on the artificial island being constructed at the foreshore, Plantation Best, West Bank Demerara.

The mega undertaking dubbed the ‘Port of Vreed-en-Hoop’ is the master plan of three local businessmen who moved to establish a multi-billion-dollar shore base port facility.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made an impromptu visit Monday afternoon to the construction site of Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc, located on the Demerara River

Investors Azruddin Mohamed of Hadi’s World Incorporated; well-known businessman and miner, Andron Alphonso; and National Hardware Guyana Limited’s Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer have established the consortium – NRG Holdings Inc., and will partner with Belgian Jan De Nul to execute the project.

President Ali expressed his satisfaction with the level of work executed and expressed thanks to the developers for ensuring Guyana has good local content.

Engaging workers onsite, Dr Ali underscored that the project will bring a major shift in the economic activity across the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three).

“We are proud of you and we want you to continue to give your best and continue to be part of this beautiful transformation in our country. This is a project that has a very long lifetime,” the head of state posited.

Director of NRG Holdings Inc, Deygoo-Boyer said although works for phase one are currently ongoing, the team is pushing to secure more space for expansion.

“We have clients who are interested in bunkering and clients who are interested in commercial shipping,” he stated.

Phase one of the project is expected to come into operation later this year, with a workforce of some 150 persons.

And that amount does not cater for other persons including drivers and caterers who are set to benefit indirectly from the shore base project.

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. and ExxonMobil Guyana inked an agreement back in April 2022, at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston, Georgetown, before works commenced on the $60 billion project.

During that ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat said the step and innovative thinking exhibited by the stakeholders are aligned with the agenda of the administration.

He also pointed out that once the facility is fully functional, it will provide a significant boost to the nation’s already booming oil and gas economy.

