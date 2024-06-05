President Ali inspects works on Ogle-Eccles Four-lane Highway

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday inspected ongoing works on the Ogle to Eccles four-lane Highway.

The president engaged with the contractors, Ashok Buildcon Limited, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and technical officers from the ministry.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspecting works on the Ogle to Eccles Four-lane Highway

During this engagement, the president emphasised the importance of ensuring there is greater connectivity with the establishment of these road networks.

“On this highway, we will have a lot of development going on, on both sides,” he explained.

To facilitate easy U-turns and crossing between both sides of the highway, he was assured that U-turns will be built every 1.5 kilometers.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, technical officers from the ministry and representative from the project contractor, Ashok Buildcon Limited on Tuesday

President Ali was also assured of the structural durability of the roads.

A US$106.4 million contract was inked in June 2022 for the project, which runs 7.8 kilometres, and features a median in the middle of the highway.

The four-lane highway is being built from the intersection of the Ogle Airstrip Road and the Rupert Craig Highway on the East Coast of Demerara towards Haags Bosch in Eccles, on the East Bank of Demerara.

President Ali engaging the contractor and technical officers from the Ministry of Public Works on Tuesday

When completed, the new road artery will also link the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The new thoroughfare will develop the country’s infrastructure and open up land to meet the needs of the agriculture, housing, and oil and gas sectors.

A stretch of new Ogle to Eccles Four-lane Highway

The project is expected to be completed by October of this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha also accompanied the president on his visit to the project site.

