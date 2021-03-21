President Ali joins family to bid farewell to 10-year-old Anthony Cort

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this morning, joined family members of the late Anthony Cort at Sandy’s Funeral Parlour to bid farewell to the 10-year-old, who tragically lost his life on March 11.

The child was killed during a home invasion in Sophia.

President Ali comforted Cort’s mother, Denise McPherson and other relatives gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The President noted that this is a time for all Guyanese to unite in prayers in support of the grieving family.

“As a nation, let us come together and pray for this family who tragically lost their loved one and for all of the other families who have also lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Robeson Benn and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, accompanied the President and also offered their condolences to the family.